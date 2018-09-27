Drug dealer jailed for over four years after cocaine and heroin stash uncovered in Luton

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years and six months after being found at an address in Luton with a stash of Class A drugs.

Akintomiwa Oseni, 21, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was sentenced on Tuesday at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The court ordered that Oseni be sentenced to four years and six months for each count, to run concurrently.

In December 2017, officers were called to an address in Dunstable Road, Luton, in response to a report of an assault. They discovered Oseni at the address, with 42 wraps of cocaine and 20 wraps of heroin.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “Oseni has been given a custodial sentence, and will now spend time behind bars.

“Drugs cause extreme harm in our communities, and we will take action against those who intend to supply them to others. I hope it also demonstrates to others that crime doesn’t pay.”

Anyone with information on drug criminality in their area should contact Bedfordshire Police using its online reporting centre, by calling 101, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.