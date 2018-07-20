Drugs found and vehicles seized by police in Operation Kore

Bedfordshire Police found 12 large bags of suspected cannabis plants in a day of action in Luton on Wednesday, July 18.

The force worked with Luton Council and HM Revenue and Customs for Operation Kore, a day of action aimed at tackling illegal waste disposal, unregistered traders, license matters and traffic offences.

Operation Kore team

They stopped 13 vehicles for a variety of reasons, including three for waste removal permit checks and trading standard issues, one for illegal tyres and one for speeding - officers later discovered the driver had no license.

Two of the vehicles stopped were seized, one for being dangerously overloaded with waste and one for illegal fuel.

Following an investigation into the fuel, it was discovered a petrol station in Luton had been selling illegal fuel and has been closed down by Trading Standards for further enquiries.

During the last job of the day, officers were alerted to a fly-tipping incident by Luton Council, when they arrived they found 12 laundry bags filled with what is believed to be cannabis cuttings and remains of a cannabis factory that had been cleared out.

One of the vehicles stopped in Operation Kore

Temporary Sergeant Richard Cunningham said: “This is a great example of partners working together to tackle issues in Luton.

“We will not tolerate such crimes in Bedfordshire and we will continue to work together to tackle illegal activity.

“As well as stopping cars we also visited a number of addresses in the area to talk to residents about the work we have been doing, this was well received by the public.”