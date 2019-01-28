Dry rot forces Wardown House in Luton to close

Wardown House and Museum in Luton has been closed for essential works after dry rot was found.

Luton Borough Council says it will be closed until Wednesday, February 6 for ‘essential maintenance work’.

A spokesman for the council said: “Wardown House is closed for essential maintenance work, which includes treatment for dry rot.

“Thorough building surveys conducted before the refurbishment project showed no evidence of this problem, but the age of the building means this kind of contamination is always a risk.

“Having identified the issue we are ensuring the rest of the house is once again checked thoroughly.”

The Museum, off Old Bedford Road, reopened in April 2017 following a £3.5 transformation which now allows visitors to get hands-on and up close with Luton’s history. It is run by the charity Luton Culture.