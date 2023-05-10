Dunstable and Luton fire stations get tech product donations from Amazon team

Fire stations in Luton and Dunstable was given almost £2,000 worth of products from the team at a nearby Amazon warehouse.

The Dunstable team donated Kindle devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and Amazon Echo Dots to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Toddington Fire Station and Stopsley Fire Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michaela Bizikova, an employee from the Amazon site, said she was pleaded that the business was supporting the fire teams. General manager, Omer Kartal, said: “We are pleased to help support their fundraising efforts through this donation and the provision and raffle prizes.”

The stations have received product donations totalling almost £2,000

He added: “The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service team has done such a great job in raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity and Keech Hospice.”