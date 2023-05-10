News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable and Luton fire stations get tech product donations from Amazon team

The products were put into the stations’ charity raffle

By Zoe KerrContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Fire stations in Luton and Dunstable was given almost £2,000 worth of products from the team at a nearby Amazon warehouse.

The Dunstable team donated Kindle devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and Amazon Echo Dots to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Toddington Fire Station and Stopsley Fire Station.

Michaela Bizikova, an employee from the Amazon site, said she was pleaded that the business was supporting the fire teams. General manager, Omer Kartal, said: “We are pleased to help support their fundraising efforts through this donation and the provision and raffle prizes.”

The stations have received product donations totalling almost £2,000The stations have received product donations totalling almost £2,000
He added: “The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service team has done such a great job in raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity and Keech Hospice.”

Crew Commander Summerfield from Toddington Fire station thanked Amazon for the donation. He said: “The raffle prizes Amazon donated created great excitement among the crowd at our charity raffle. We are very grateful for the support from Amazon in Dunstable.”

Related topics:AmazonDunstableLuton