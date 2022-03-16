Dunstable author launches Buckley the Brown Bear - plus children's competition to be featured as animal in next book

A Dunstable author is proud to have launched his new book Buckley the Brown Bear, which will take readers on a magical adventure.

Chris Quelch, who was born and bred in the town, has penned his second children's story after releasing his first tale Slippery the Sloth back in 2021.

The book is now in Central Bedfordshire libraries where readers can turn the pages and meet cuddly character, Buckley, while it is also available to buy online.

Buckley the Brown Bear

Chris said: "The story is about a brown bear, who, with the aid of Molly the Mouse and Paul the Porcupine discovers a magic chess set and learns to tap dance.

"Buckley the Brown Bear gets caught by a gust of wind; when he comes out of hibernation he face plants the bottom of a tree and comes across a mysterious parcel..."

Chris recently celebrated the publication with a book launch at the Grove Theatre and a visit to Weatherfield Academy, where he donated some copies of his book.

The visit also took place during the same week as World Book Day, and Chris was pleased with the different questions they asked.

The book launch at The Grove Theatre, March 3. Left to right: Chris, Carly Levingstone, Head of Libraries Central Bedfordshire Libraries and Jill, Dunstable Libraries Manager.

He said: "I read both stories back to back to key stages two, three, four and five, and the older children asked lots of questions: how does the illustrator draw the characters; how do you print the book - and the cheekiest - how much money do you make?

"They absolutely loved it and I got so many hand drawn cards from the children to say thank you."

Chris launched his first book Slippery the Sloth in the summer of 2021, which he produced with "a fantastic small bunch of people", all from the Dunstable area.

He wrote Buckley the Brown Bear during the October half term and held a workshop with young readers to see what they thought.

Chris introduces Buckley The Brown Bear at the Grove Theatre.

Chris said: "They said it was quite unusual for the author to introduce a board game like chess into a book, but make it fun and imaginative.

"Originally, the 'Queen' was going to become a lady and Buckley would win her hand at the animal prom - but they children didn't like that!"

Chris's characters are inspired by the people he meets around him and even one very close to home.

He added: "The Sloth is a little bit like myself at school, a little bit slow and shy, but now I'm more like Paul the Porcupine - always inventing and creating."

Thank you cards from Weatherfield Academy.

The author is now working on the next book in the series, which will see a magical Christmas tree delivered to a zoo, and in an exciting twist, you or your little one could have yourself featured as an animal in the book.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is email your name, your favourite animal, and the reason why it's your favourite animal to [email protected] The closing date is March 31.