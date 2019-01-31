Dunstable care home looking for volunteers to give talks about interesting jobs or hobbies

Dukeminster Court is searching for kind volunteers who would be willing to give a presentation to its residents about a topic of interest and help them “reconnect with the greater Dunstable community”.

A Dukeminster Court spokeswoman, said: “We are a local care home on Dukeminster Road and recently some of our residents have expressed an interest in hearing from members of the local community who have interesting jobs or hobbies.

“So we are looking for a few people who would be willing to give a short presentation about their line of work or interests and maybe answer a few questions afterwards.

“We are hoping that some of you will fit the bill!

“Thank you for any and all support you can offer.”

To volunteer your time and give a presentation, please contact Dukeminster Court on 01582 474700 or alternatively, you can email: duke minsteractivitiesgcl@gmail.com