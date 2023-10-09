Dunstable care home wows judges in Gardens in Bloom competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thorn Springs care home was named a finalist in care home provider Ideal Carehomes’ annual Gardens in Bloom competition.
Gardens in Bloom aims to engage Ideal Carehomes’ teams, residents and the local community in creating wonderful outside spaces for everyone to enjoy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thorn Springs was named the winner for the South East region by the Gardens in Bloom judges, who were impressed by creative planters and bold colours throughout.
Ideal Carehomes Regional Director and Gardens in Bloom judge, Ilze Careless, said: “The residents and team members at Thorn Springs have worked together to create the most beautiful, peaceful space to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Congratulations to everyone for making your vision a reality!”
76-year-old resident, Lizbeth Liberty, commented: “I’m very pleased that we are finalists and won for our area. I’m glad the flowers we planted looked so nice and we will keep working on the garden so next year it will be even better!”
Katie Hughes, the Home Manager at Thorn Springs, added: “Our residents and staff are ecstatic with the news of winning Gardens in Bloom for the South East. The residents got involved at every step and showed real initiative. We're so proud of what we have achieved in the past 12 months.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
To find out more about Thorn Springs’ garden project, please call 01582 218560 or email [email protected].
Thorn Springs is a luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 66 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Thorn Springs is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible. Thorn Springs offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their loved ones.