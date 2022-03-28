Dunstable Pets At Home wants you to pamper your pooch at its new-look centre

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new look pet care centre on White Lion Retail Park in Dunstable, offering the ultimate experience for pet owners and their pets, all under one roof.

The store is home to a revamped grooming salon – The Groom Room – which offers a wide range of services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping. The salon is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online at www.petsathome.com/groomroom.

The rest of the store has also been refurbished, including a pet village, which has been designed with small animals in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

The new Groom Room

The Dunstable store has a team of specialist pet care advisors on hand to support pet owners with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, weight checks and nutritional consultations, as well as a coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

There is also a Vets4Pets surgery with highly skilled vets and experienced nurses on hand to support pets with all of their important healthcare needs – from preventative care and welfare advice, to treating sick and injured animals.

Store Manager, Kyle Dean, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.