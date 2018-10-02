Dunstable stabbing was a botched robbery on man leaving post office

Yesterday’s stabbing in Dunstable town centre was a botched robbery against a man innocently going about his business, it has emerged.

It is understood the victim had left the post office after paying in money when he was attacked by two strangers.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following an attempted robbery outside Martin McColl’s Post Office and Newsagent in Ashton Square, Dunstable, at around 12.40pm yesterday (Monday).

“The victim was approached by two men outside the shop who attempted to steal a sum of money. He was stabbed in the leg during the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

“The offenders were described as wearing grey or dark clothing and are believed to have headed towards Church Street and Priory Gardens.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have footage on their mobile phone or dashcam.”

Two men were arrested and have been released with no further action and the victim is understood to have now left hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beds Police on 101.