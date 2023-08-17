News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable Town Football and Cricket Club Join Forces

Dunstable Town Football Club and Dunstable Town Cricket Club were recently delighted to announce a unique, mutually beneficial partnership.
By Andy WattsContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST

At the Bedfordshire v Essex 50 over showcase match at Lancot Park on Sunday 30th July, Andrew Madaras and Ian Keogh the respective Chairmen of Dunstable Town FC and Dunstable Town Cricket Club, shook on a unique partnership which sees both clubs commit to supporting each other to increase attendances at their respective venues and build on the excellent community aspects of both clubs.

With a combined history of over 270 years, the clubs have proudly served the town and provided high level sport for young people and adults alike.

Given the seasonal nature of each sport, the clubs are natural allies, and amongst a number of initiatives will be offering discounted 'ownerships' with Dunstable Town FC for Dunstable Town CC members, and reciprocated discounted 'social' memberships for Dunstable Town FC owners to the cricket club. In addition discounted match day entry and season ticket prices at the football club, will be offered to the cricket club members.

Dunstable Town Football Club Chairman, Andrew Madaras commented, 'When Andy Watts our Commercial Manager, and Neil Barker our Director of Partnerships, shared with the board their plans for the partnership with Dunstable Town Cricket club we jumped at the opportunity. It just seemed such a good fit for two progressive clubs.'

Ian Keogh, Chairman of Dunstable Town Cricket Club, echoed these sentiments when commenting, 'Given that both clubs have proudly worn the Dunstable Town badge for so many years we were delighted to sign up to this partnership, and are looking forward to the opportunities that it unlocks.'

