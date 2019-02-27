Dunstable woman is creating pregnancy bump casts to raise money for Keech Hospice Care

A woman from Dunstable is inviting mums-to-be to have a pregnancy bump cast to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Shaunni Davis is hoping to make 100 bump casts to raise £6,000 for the charity that provides care for adults and children with life limiting conditions and end of life care.

Pregnancy bump cast to raise money for Keech

She said: “I’m tasked with doing pregnancy bump casts on 100 women to help raise money for Keech. Women get a private session, I cast her bump with plaster of Paris then finish it off with a design in colours of their choice.

“The money raised will go to Keech, which is close to my heart. My sister died at Keech a few years ago and the care we all received was amazing.

“Please sponsor me by having your pregnancy captured in a beautiful cast to keep for years to come, it is £60 and could the perfect pregnancy gift.”

Shaunni is also organising a Thriller Charity night in October in Dunstable, to raise money for Keech.

Last year's charity ball for Keech

She added: “The night will be on Saturday, October 5, and again it will be a celebration of all the local talented performers.

“I’m also doing the challenge again taking a group of non performers and training them to learn a fully choreographed dance routine which they will perform on the night.

“They need no ability to dance and it really helps with self confidence and self esteem. Many that take part do it in memory of special people too which is really healing for them. I’m working on the routines and rehearsals will start soon!”

If you are interested in a pregnancy bump cast or would like to take part in the challenge for the Thriller charity night, call Shaunni on 07910417314 or email: davisshaunni@gmail.com.