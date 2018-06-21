Dunstable workshop will help carers cope with eating disorders

A workshop is being held to help people caring for people with an eating disorder.

Hannah Brown, eating disorder recovery coach and founder of An Ear To Hear, will be collaborating with Dr Nick Hawkes, of ELFT, to deliver the workshop at the Disability Centre in Dunstable on June 27, from 11am to 1pm.

The workshop, hosted by the Carers Eating Disorders Association, aims to provide a unique insight into the complexities of all eating disorders from a personal account given by Hannah. Nick, as clinical lead of local ED services, will explain diagnosis classification and symptom identification.

Carers, loved ones and peers are an integral part of everyone’s life, but when coping with disordered eating, the support becomes life changing and potentially life saving.

Hannah said: “My anorexia destroyed so much of my identity I became almost unrecognisable to those around me. In hindsight, a workshop such as this would have been invaluable.”

To book or for more details email cedaluton@gmail.com