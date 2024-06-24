Dunstable Yesteryear - Horse racing on the Downs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earl's thoroughbred was a notable winner

Dunstable Downs was a venue for horse racing in Georgian times, although it was never likely to rival events at a similar setting on the downs at Epsom!

It’s not possible to pinpoint the exact location of the racecourse at Dunstable but the wide flat area between Chute Wood and today’s National Trust Visitors’ Centre (pictured last week) might have been the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports of races held at Dunstable Downs on June 5 and 6 in 1753 mention that one event was won by a horse called Blossom owned by the Earl of March. This a significant result for horse-lovers because Blossom’s sire was “the Godolphin Arabian” (pictured inset), one of the three stallions from whom modern thoroughbreds are descended. He had been imported from the Yemen and had a succession of owners until he was bought in 1733 by the 2nd Earl of Godolphin for his stud near Newmarket.

The flat meadow on top of Dunstable Downs - a site for horseracing??

The promotors of horse racing at Dunstable Downs made significant efforts to attract sporting Corinthians to the town, with advertisements promising cockfights at the White Hart hotel on the mornings before races. The town’s original White Hart is still standing, used today as a branch of Nationwide.

There are many references to horse racing in Dunstable in the decades which followed but whether these were on the Downs is not clear. Certainly, some took place at Dunstable Park (today’s Grove House Gardens).

A Dunstable Downs Heritage Day, with various displays and events, is being held on Dunstable Downs between 10.30am and 4pm this Saturday (June 29).