Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The photo would have been taken after the town’s civic service in the Priory Church. The parade is emerging from the narrow entrance to Church Street, seen on the left.

Older readers will have pangs of nostalgia as they recognise the once-famous but now-vanished shops in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the corner is the Home and Colonial tea store, alongside the Freeman, Hardy and Willis shoe shop.

Dunstable Sea Cadets pictured in 1964

The Foster Brothers clothes shop is next, alongside the Gibbs and Dandy hardware business whose showrooms extended through to the store’s other entrance in Church Street.

F W Woolworth’s store has been replaced by an attractive new building whose ground-floor windows today display Hello Beautiful’s glamorous array of party dresses.

The distinctive roof of what was once the International Stores is best remembered today as the William Hill betting office but has now been converted into the Dunstable Mini Market convenience store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The old Church Street corner is unrecognisable today as the buildings on either side were demolished to make the road wider.