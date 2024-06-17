Dunstable Yesteryear - When Whitehouse Close was new

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1960s view from the top of All Saints Church

Whitehouse Close in Houghton Regis was quite a new road when this picture was taken in around 1960. The photographer was standing on the tower of All Saints Church looking down on the junction of Bedford Road and Houghton High Street, with the bungalows in Whitehouse Close (shrouded by chimney smoke) on the top left of the picture. There’s a roundabout at the junction today.

The scene has dramatically changed over the years and all the shops have disappeared. The Roselynn care home now occupies much of the area.

The flat-roofed Co-op store seen in the centre of the photo was built in the early 1950s to replace two old shops: Burr’s the baker and Jones the grocer. The shop on the left was a general store run by a well-known local character, Jasper Perry, who sold everything from ham to paraffin. There was a bus stop outside where people queued for the Number Six double-decker bus to Dunstable.

When the area was being redeveloped, a replacement Co-op store was built on the other side of Whitehouse Close which included a community centre on its upper floor. This was all destroyed by a spectacular fire in June 2006.

Part of the land to the left of Whitehouse Close was once a paddock attached to the butcher’s shop owned by Peter Pratt, now living in Dunstable. He remembers that, during the war, some prefabs for WAAFs were erected on land near the corner. The women had been billeted to Houghton to operate a radio communications station at Sundon Road.

Whitehouse Close, built in 1958, was named to commemorate the high street building which is perhaps most notable for being the birthplace of Charles Cooper, the father of film star Gary Cooper. Charles emigrated to America, where Gary was born, and sent his son back to England to be educated at Dunstable Grammar School. Gary stayed at weekends at Houghton and was baptised in All Saints Church.