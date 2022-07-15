E-scooter rider dies after collision in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man in his 30s has died after coming off his e-scooter on a Luton footpath.

The 33-year-old from Luton was taken to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance after the incident at around 5.10pm on Monday (July 11), but died from his injuries on Wednesday.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police believe he may have collided with a wall, but are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened on the footpath on Dunstable Road near its junction with Waller Avenue, to get in touch.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage of the moments leading up what happened.

“Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances around this.”