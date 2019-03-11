Early donation appeal to make Luton Christmas party for disadvantaged children bigger and better

A caring Luton teacher is already appealing for gift donations for 2019 after holding a special festive party for disadvantaged youngsters.

Jacina Abbey held ‘A Christmas Wish’ on December 16 complete with food and fun.

Jacina said: “‘A Christmas Wish 2018’ was a beautiful day from start to finish. The children came anticipating a wonderful day and left smiling from ear to ear - with arms filled with gifts and treats.

“They had their faces painted, played party games, ate the yummiest food, danced to their favourite songs and received some special gifts from Santa.

“The party is so important, as so many children go without and don’t have what many of us consider as normal or expected. Community spirit is still very much prominent.

“A special thank you goes to the Christmas Wish team: Margaret, Jan, David, Pauline, Nandos and Dominos Luton, Bestways Luton, Laura at the Hilton Garden Inn Luton, Diverse FM, Smyths Toys and the Entertainer.”

She added: “‘A Christmas Wish’ will be taking place in December of this year. We are more than accepting of donations throughout the year, as we would love to accommodate 70 children!

“We are always looking for support and help.”

To donate items for next year’s party or for more information, call: 07402 461 621.