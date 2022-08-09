Early morning rescue as lorry's brakes caught fire on M1 between Junction 12 - 13

Crews were called to the motorway at 4.46am between junction 12 and 13 to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed the vehicle's brakes.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out this morning (August 9) at 4.46am to a large vehicle fire on the M1 Junction 12 – 13.
"There were appliances from Woburn, Toddington, Dunstable and a water carrier from Kempston at the scene.
"The brakes of the HGV trailer were on fire and was extinguished using a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera."
Woburn Community Fire Station posted on social media: "Woburn's crew and rescue pump were mobilised at approximately 05:00 this morning to the M1 motorway.
"This was a reported fire involving an articulated lorry's brakes.
"This was Woburn Station's 200th mobilisation this year.
"#wevegotyourback #central."