Easter egg hunt thanks to donation

Pupils from Southfield Primary School enjoyed an Easter egg hunt before the holidays, thanks to a donation from Nisa Local.

The convenience store in Lewsey Farm donated 120 Easter eggs to the school from its plastic carrier bag fund.

Pupils from Southfield Primary School at the Easter egg hunt

Sarah Pollard, school headteacher said: “We had an Easter egg hunt for the Early Years and Key Stage 1, we also added some of the eggs to our Easter raffle which raised £96.60 for our school fundraising.

“Thank you to the staff at Nisa for their kind donation. The children absolutely loved the chance to find eggs that were hidden around the school playground.”

Nisa Local manager Scott Jell said: “We wanted to do something with one the local primary schools for Easter, we contacted one of the teachers at Southfield and we spoke about an Easter Egg hunt. I’m glad the children had fun and enjoyed the chocolate!”