Academy work on track

There’s been no stopping progress on work to expand Arnold Academy, despite the recent cold snap.

Three new classrooms, as well as an ICT room, a two-court sports hall, changing rooms, toilets and office space are currently being built at the middle school in Barton-le-Clay.

On top of that, a new block will be created for the school’s specialist autistic provision.

Guests, including Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Families, Education and Children Councillor Steven Dixon took the chance to view progress to date.

The modular classroom block was installed over four days during the half-term break while the steel structure of the sports hall is complete with work starting to put the roof on later this month.

Headteacher Steve Kelly said: “Where the architects have really earned their money is that they designed the scheme so that the new building links to the existing school via a glass bridge. This means we will be able to walk around the entire school, whilst remaining indoors, unlike at the moment.

“The new sports hall will also make a big difference because we currently only have the original gym from when the school was built sixty years ago.”

BBC presenter and ecologist Phil Williams, and pupils have already quizzed builders on how to make the expansion scheme more sustainable. Ideas include putting in water fountains to reduce plastic bottle usage at the school and planting wild flowers.