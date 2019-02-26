Bike and Hike to raise money for Macmillan in memory of Luton school teacher

Six members of staff from St Matthew’s Primary School in Luton are preparing for a bike and hike in memory of Miss Krstic.

Six members of staff from St Matthew’s Primary School in Luton are preparing for a bike and hike in memory of Miss Krstic.

The school teacher sadly lost her battle with cancer last October. On Friday, April 26, staff will cycle 166 miles from York University where Miss Krstic studied, down the country ending in Barton-le-Clay the following day.

The team will then be joined by around 100 members of staff from St Matthew’s and their families, to walk the 6.5 miles back to the school across Barton and Wardown Hills.

Daniel Chaplen, Sports Development Manager at St Matthew’s Primary School, said: “This is a charity that is close to our hearts and we are thankful for all the donations we’ve had so far towards our £5000 target.”

Headteacher Jane Thomas said: “I know we have an excellent community behind us who will help our fundraising efforts.

“We are devastated by the loss of Miss Krstic, who was such a vibrant and charismatic young teacher, but we know MacMillan Cancer Support did a lot for her and her family and we hope to raise money so that they can continue to support thousands of families across the country.”

The school will also be holding cake sales and a ‘kid’s luxury raffle’, and are asking local businesses for donations towards the raffle. Businesses who want to help can call 01582 723970.

To support the school’s fundraising efforts visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qb-bikeandhike.