Breast cancer survivor visited a Luton school to raise awareness of early diagnosis of cancer

A breast cancer survivor from Houghton Regis visited Challney High School for Girls to raise awareness of the early diagnosis of cancer.

Denise Coates was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent surgery and radiotherapy treatment, since then she has been raising awareness about breast cancer and now wants to see cancer on the national curriculum.

Denise visited Challney High School for Girls. Photo by ITV News

She contacted the school and arranged to go in and speak to the students.

She said: “I am passionate about early diagnosis of cancer and I believe this needs to be looked at and the causes and symptoms of cancer should be part of the national curriculum.

“It has been a great experience to be able to help raise awareness and I have really enjoyed the opportunity.”