Celebrating an Artsmark

Pupils and staff at Someries Infant School are celebrating after receiving a prestigious Artsmark Award.

An Artsmark is Arts Council England’s award for schools that champion arts and strive for excellence. It celebrates schools that embrace the arts across the curriculum.

As an Artsmark school, Someries gained access to networks and resources from some of the most treasured cultural organisations in the country, including the National Gallery, which helped to strengthen and deliver their arts provision.

On receiving the award, Michael Scott, Deputy Head Teacher said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award. We are committed to delivering a high quality art and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

Through Artsmark, the school will continue to incorporate art and culture into every pupil’s learning.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said: “I would like to congratulate Someries Infant School on their Artsmark Gold Award. As an Artsmark school, Someries Infant School exemplifies how the Award can help schools achieve a broad and balanced curriculum, ensuring that each of its pupils is given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them as they go through adult life.”