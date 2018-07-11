Harlignton student has a bike escort to her Prom

A bike mad student from Harlington Upper School was escorted to her Prom on Thursday night by 20 bikers.

Sixteen-year-old Rebecca Parker has regularly visited bike shows with her dad and was surprised when he arranged for the 1970s Ford Cortina she was travelling in to Beadlow Manor, was escorted by 20 bikes.

Rebecca and Molly were escorted to their Prom by 20 bikers

Her dad David Parker said: “She was brought up with bikes and is completely bike mad, she wants to be a mechanic.

“It was a last minute thing and she had no idea, I was saying to one of my friends that it would be a good idea if we could get her car followed by bikes to the Prom and he said we should do it.

“Next thing you know it’s actually happened and there was 20 of us. It was great, she had no idea we were going to do that, it was certainly something different.”

Rebecca, who travelled to Prom with her friend Molly Kennedy, is due to study Mechanics at Dunstable College.