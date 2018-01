Luton Council is reminding parents that primary school applications must be submitted by Monday, January 15.

If you live in Luton and your child was born between 1 September 2013 and 31 August 2014, you must apply for a school place for September. The easiest way to apply is online at www.luton.gov.uk/admissions, when applying online you will be able to receive confirmation that your application has been submitted and, if you change your mind, you can change your preferences.