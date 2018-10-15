Lealands celebrates exceptional students at school awards

The academic successes of students past and present were celebrated in style at Lealands High School’s prestigious annual Presentation Evening.

More than 300 students, their families and staff filled the beautifully decorated Sports Hall to celebrate the fantastic achievements of students from the previous academic year.

The school’s new mission statement ‘Supporting everyone to climb the mountain to success’ was fully demonstrated with over 100 students winning awards for their successes in a variety of categories, including progress, excellence and subject commendations.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the most prestigious awards. Twelve successful students from the ‘Class of 2018’ were invited back to receive individual trophies based on their own personal successes.

The speeches from the teachers presenting the trophies were very emotional, and moved many students, staff and parents to tears.

Presenting the awards and inspirational guest speaker for the evening was Nathaniel Levy. After the death of his youngest brother Robert, Nathaniel turned his back on his thriving property business and instead began to address the issue of knife crime and youth violence in London. He began visiting schools to warn other young children of the dangers involved in carrying knives and other weapons and the fatal consequences associated with them. Nathaniel had visited Lealands earlier in the year to host one of his workshops and following the positive response he received from students and staff Lealands were excited to invite him back for this occasion.

He said: “We often see in the media, the worst of young people, but at the Lealands Presentation Evening we were reminded of the very best of our future generation. The evening was extremely uplifting, empowering and positive. The young people were awarded with accolades that were fitting to their amazing achievements. You will find the very best and motivated students at Lealands [High] School; it was an honour to be part of this wonderful evening, shared with proud parents and staff. The future looks bright for Luton with the exceptional students on show. Congratulations to all who made this event possible”.

The ceremony also included students reviewing their past year, speeches from the previous and current Head Boy and Head Girl and performances from Lealands’ talented music students. As always, it was a very memorable occasion and a fantastic way to celebrate how the journey through Lealands is ‘worth the climb’.