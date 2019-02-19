Luton pupils star in The Sound of Music at the Grove Theatre

Pupils from King’s House Independent School took to the stage in front of a full house at the Grove Theatre to perform The Sound of Music.

The show, which involved all pupils aged between four and 11 from the Leagrave school, took months of preparation and rehearsal before the big night.

Pupils from King's House School perform the Sound of Music at the Grove Theatre. Photo by Jeremy Banks Photography

Co-Producers Mike Chidell and Jade Pawaar, the school’s deputy head, held auditions for the main acting parts in the Autumn Term.

The lead role of Maria was played by Head Girl Zara Bhatti and the youngest acting role was performed by 4 year old Arya Azam, who played Gretl.

Dr Andrew Cook, Head of King’s House Independent School said, “This year’s production was a lot more ambitious than last year’s, and the children were absolutely amazing in every way.

The music was provided throughout by the school’s musical ensemble of pianists, percussionists and violinists.

