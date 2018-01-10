Luton Sixth Form College celebrates at awards night

Students from Luton Sixth Form College celebrated a year of success at the annual awards evening, with 173 awards presented on the night. Prizes from the Universities of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire were awarded to Aniqa Khalid and Ella Litchfield-Shaw respectively. The Parry Woodcock Award for Outstanding Progression was won by Thomas Watson, the Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement was won by Cieran Barry and Ryan Sunderland won the Chair of Governors’ Award for Outstanding Student of the Year.

Principal Chris Nicholls said: “Our awards evening is without doubt one of the high points of the year for the college. Together, this group of splendid young people represent what is great about this college and this town.

“They make me very proud to be the Principal, proud of the way the college serves the needs of the families of this town and proud of the way that it provides a ladder to success for so many.”