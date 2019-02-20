Luton Sixth Form student made it to The Greatest Dancer live shows

A student from Luton Sixth Form College made it to the live shows of BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer.

Tyresse Hare, 17, is a member of street dance crew Prospects Fraternity, who made it through to the live shows of the dance contest

The group’s hopes of getting to the final ended last Saturday (February 9) after being eliminated by the public in a double vote-out.

Despite the disappointment, second-year student Tyresse, who is studying for BTECs in Dance, Media (Journalism) and IT, said it had been fantastic to be a part of the show.

He said: “Overall it was a great experience and I got to meet a lot of famous people.

“It also confirmed what I want to do as a career – I hope to go into TV performance work or travel around and teach classes.”

Tyresse Hare

Tyresse revealed that the odds had been stacked against Bermondsey-based Prospects Fraternity after having to change their routines at the last minute.

He said: “Our journey had started back in around September when we auditioned in Birmingham.

“We made it through to the live shows and had a couple of months to practise.

“But some of the songs we were going to use we were told we couldn’t, so we had to start again at the end of January.

“We managed to finish the first set for the first live show, but we only really had a couple of days to finish our second set.

“Routines take us about one-and-a-half to two months usually.”

The dance crew were mentored by show judge and former Glee star Matthew Morrison.

For more information about Prospectus Fraternity, visit: www.prospects-fraternity.com.