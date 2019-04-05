Police presence outside Luton school all week after fight between boys on Monday

A police presence has been kept outside a Luton school throughout this week after reports of a fight between boys in the area on Monday.

A Putteridge High School spokesman said: "This week there has been police presence outside of school at the end of the day.

Putteridge High School

"Please be reassured that this is in response to an incident which took place in the neighbourhood, but did not involve any of our pupils.

"We have taken these precautions to ensure safety of all."

A spokesman from Beds Police added: "Officers have been providing reassurance to the local community by conducting high visibility patrols around the Stopsley area of Luton, after we received a report of an altercation between two boys on Monday (1 April).

"If anyone has any information about this incident, please call us on 101 or via our online reporting tool."