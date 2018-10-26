Pupils boost for academy

Arnold Academy is now able to provide an additional 120 school places after five new classrooms and other facilities were officially unveiled to coincide with the school’s 60th anniversary.

Delivered under Central Bedfordshire Council’s New School Places Programme, the Barton-le-Clay school will now expand from 600 to 720 places to cater for a growth in the current lower school population..

Arnold Academy now boasts a new two-storey extension, a special educational needs block, a two-court sports hall, new changing facilities, refurbished classrooms, library and changing rooms.

There is also areconfigured car park and entrance area and new circulation spaces.

At the official opening, Harry Arnold, the grandson of the businessman, politician and former Luton Town Football Club chairman that he and the school is named after, was joined in cutting the ribbon by current pupil Abigail Flower and Brian Reece, who was a pupil on the first day the school opened in 1958 and is now an employee.