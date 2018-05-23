Pupils’ Royal Pop art project

Pupils from The Linden Academy in Luton have created a triptych of Her Majesty The Queen as part of their Pop art project.

The Year 2 pupils received a visit from local artist Anne-Marie Stijelja and she helped them create a triptych of Her Majesty The Queen, in the style of artists Andy Warhol and Eduardo Paolozzi.

Rowan Class recreated The Beatles album cover

They also took inspiration from Pop artist, Peter Blake, who is famous for designing record album covers.

Rowan Class focused on the cover for The Beatles album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and how it was put together as a collage of lots of famous people.

The pupils created their own version of the cover by adding hats and clothes to photographic images of themselves.

In their English classes they wrote a letter to Peter Blake to ask him some questions about his work, and they included a copy of their album cover.

Six days later, they received a reply from him, he wrote: “Thank you for your letters and your interesting questions.”

He went on to answer some of their questions and finished by adding: “I very much like your version of ‘Sgt. Pepper’. Best wishes to Rowan Class.”