Roman, Saxon and Iron Age finds at Houghton Regis building site

An archaeological dig at the Houghton Regis North Site 1 has discovered exciting new chapters of the town’s history.

On site digs have revealed new findings about the area’s past, including evidence of Romans on the land and even Iron Age communities.

As part of the initial preparatory works for the scheme, archaeologists were on location for almost six months, finally completing work at the end of February.

To celebrate their discoveries, several primary schools were also invited along to watch the digs in action.

A spokesman for HRN1, said: “The findings suggest that the earliest settlers on the HRN1 site were likely to be from the Bronze Age, indicated by a series of pits and dispersed burials.

“The majority of the remains found date to Iron Age and Roman periods, when the area contained a village and a series of farmsteads, which were linked by trackways via surrounding fields.

“The presence of a number of Anglo-Saxon buildings were also uncovered and during the medieval period most of the area was open fields associated with nearby villages.”

Archaeological remains investigated and recorded included: a Bronze Age burial monument, drying ovens, the footprint of a Roman building, water pits and trackway.

Nigel Reid, development director for the project, said: “Several local schools were invited to come and see the archaeological team in action and we were delighted to welcome pupils from Thornhill Primary School, Tithe Farm Primary School and Central Bedfordshire College to view the dig for themselves.”

Once all of the assessment, analysis, and publication work is complete all finds will be deposited locally.