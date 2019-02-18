Egg throwing couple wanted after a man was assaulted in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside a restaurant in Luton on Friday night.

At around 11.40pm a man and a woman approached a man at Wamimichi Noodle Bar, in Park Street, and assaulted him before stealing his phone and cash.

The incident happened outside Wamimichi Noodle Bar on Park Street, Luton. Photo from Google Maps

It is believed the same man and woman also vandalised the restaurant by throwing eggs at it.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This was a nasty assault and we are appealing for information to help find those responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw the attack, please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 40/9460/19.