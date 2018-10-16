Elderly man injured in Luton hit and run

An elderly man has been hurt in a hit and run in Luton.

The incident happened this morning (Tuesday, October 16) at approximately 11.45am on Toddington Road.

The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, possibly a black Vauxhall Astra, drove away from the scene prior to emergency services attending and an investigation has been launched.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the driver of the car involved in this collision and we would appeal to that driver to get in touch with us. We’re also appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 170 of 16 October.