Elderly residents call for railings to be reinstalled on steep hill to avoid ‘nasty accidents’

An elderly couple are calling for a handrail to be reinstalled on a steep Luton hill, as they worry that its absence could cause nasty accidents.

Mrs Lunnon, 90, and her 89-year-old husband were left worried after a handrail on the pavement of Somerset Avenue was taken down around two months ago.

The couple, who have lived on the road for over 50 years, are now concerned for their independence, as well as that of other elderly citizens, and those with mobility issues.

Mrs Lunnon claimed: “I hope Luton Borough Council puts it back, because we really, really need it.

“We just want to go out but it will be slippery when the bad weather gets here.

“Because of the handrail we can just about manage to walk up the hill, but without it, how can we go to the shops?”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The railings were removed as a result of continual damage from car collisions.

“The council is open to looking into this decision and invites residents to contact them via email at highways@luton.gov.uk if they wish to express an opinion.”

The Lunnons were also worried because of a rumour that the no.13 Arriva bus that runs through the avenue would be cancelled.

However, Linsey Frostick, Arriva Luton general manager, said:“We have not made any changes to route 13 in Luton and have no plans to make changes.”