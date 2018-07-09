Elderly woman robbed in Luton on Saturday morning

Police are investigating after an elderly woman had her handbag stolen in a ‘cruel daylight robbery’ in Luton on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Carmelite Road, at about 9am an elderly couple were walking towards the bus stop on Leagrave High Street when a man approached them on a push bike.

He rode between them and grabbed the woman’s handbag, causing her to fall to the ground. He then rode off towards Leagrave High Street.

The offender is described as large, white, approximately 18-years-old, with short brown hair, wearing a big fawn/brown coloured jumper with a chequered pattern and a pair of dark trousers.

Detective Constable James Bateman, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information about this cruel daylight robbery.

“The victim of this nasty crime sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we would like to ask anyone who was in vicinity in that time, has dash cam footage or found an abandoned handbag or purse nearby the location of this incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask for DC James Bateman.