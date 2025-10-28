Bedroom inside Luton home destroyed in blaze

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:25 GMT
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A bedroom in a Luton home has been completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it yesterday (Monday, October 27).

Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called the blaze in a mid-terrace home in Saint Winifreds Avenue at 2:29pm.

The fire, which was on the first floor, has 100 per cent damaged the bedroom.

While the ground floor and first floor were left with 100 per cent smoke damage. Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they tackled the accidental blaze.

