Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people were rescued following a blaze that ripped through a house in Chapel Street, Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further two people managed to escape before the fire service arrived – with three people eventually taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened at 12.22am on Thursday with two crews from Luton, a crew from Stopsley and an incident command unit attending the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s believed the fire was caused by a faulty extension lead or charging cable plugged into an extension lead.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped rescue two people from a house fire in Chapel Street, Luton

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a triple extension ladder, two hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire and fans to clear the smoke.

A full investigation was launched after fire had been extinguished. Beds Fire & Rescue Service Fire Scene Investigator, James West, said: “Our investigation determined that the fire was of accidental nature and the most probable cause was a faulty extension lead, or charging cable plugged within the extension lead.

“Extension leads and charging cables are an integral part of the electrical system in most homes. They provide the flexibility to connect multiple devices to a single power source, making our lives more convenient. However, using extension leads or charging cables without regular inspections can pose safety risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We advise that you check your extension leads and charging cables for any signs of wear and tear and ensure that you don’t overload extension leads and use them in line with the manufacture’s recommendations. We would also advise using the power adaptors that were supplied with appliances or phones and recommend buying extension cables with surge protection-built in.”

Check the fire service website for further information about electrical fire safety.

> Later the same day a crew from Luton was called to a small fire involving clothing in Telford Way, Luton.

Firefighters arrived at 10.24pm using a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> And at 4.03am on Wednesday a crew from Luton was called to a Ford Transit van and a car on fire in Liddel Close, Luton.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is to be determined following an investigation.