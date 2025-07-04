Car destroyed by ‘deliberate’ fire in Houghton Regis

Firefighters found a car “100 per cent destroyed by fire” in Houghton Regis yesterday (Thursday, July 3).

Three crews were called just after midnight to a car on fire in Collie Place.

Firefighters used a hose reel to put the fire out and found that the vehicle was "100 per cent destroyed by fire”.

And an investigation found that the blaze was started deliberately.

