Olivia Preston
News Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:59 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters were called to two separate car crashes in Luton last night (Tuesday) within two hours.

One car was on fire, while another was impaled on railings.

A crew was called to a single vehicle collision in Stopsley Way at 9.39pm. They used a hose reel to make the car safe, and cutting equipment, before the incident was handed over to the police.

Just over an hour later, the team was back at the scene to find a car impaled on railings.

This time, the crew used hydraulic cutting gear to free the car.

Bedfordshire Police have been contacted for comment.

