Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car was deliberately set ablaze in a field in Eaton Bray during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Firefighters were called to a car on fire in a field of standing crop on Totternhoe Road on Sunday, August 25, at 8.27pm.

Dunstable, Toddington and Sandy crews used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.