Car set on fire in Eaton Bray field in Bank Holiday arson attack

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
A car was deliberately set ablaze in a field in Eaton Bray during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Firefighters were called to a car on fire in a field of standing crop on Totternhoe Road on Sunday, August 25, at 8.27pm.

Dunstable, Toddington and Sandy crews used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was started deliberately.

