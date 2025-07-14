Cars set alight in Luton in early hours of the morning

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
File photo of a fire engine
Firefighters were called to four car fires in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 14).

A crew from Stopsley was called to a home at around 3.56am in Cannon Lane in Luton and found three cars on fire on the driveway.

Less than 30 minutes later at 4.17am a crew from Luton Community Fire Station was called to Stuart Street, where a fire had been started in the boot of a hybrid vehicle.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says both fires were deliberate.

