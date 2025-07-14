Cars set alight in Luton in early hours of the morning
Firefighters were called to four car fires in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 14).
A crew from Stopsley was called to a home at around 3.56am in Cannon Lane in Luton and found three cars on fire on the driveway.
Less than 30 minutes later at 4.17am a crew from Luton Community Fire Station was called to Stuart Street, where a fire had been started in the boot of a hybrid vehicle.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says both fires were deliberate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.