Chemical spill in Dunstable industrial estate - keep windows and doors closed warns fire service
People living in Dunstable are being told to close their windows and doors closed as the fire service deals with a chemical spill in the town.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at Easton Industrial Estate helping other emergency services with the chemical spill.
The service said: “There is a significant amount of activity on and around the site so please avoid the area. We also advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.