Chemical spill in Dunstable industrial estate - keep windows and doors closed warns fire service

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST
Beds Fire & Rescueplaceholder image
Beds Fire & Rescue
People living in Dunstable are being told to close their windows and doors closed as the fire service deals with a chemical spill in the town.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at Easton Industrial Estate helping other emergency services with the chemical spill.

The service said: “There is a significant amount of activity on and around the site so please avoid the area. We also advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.

Related topics:PeopleDunstable

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice