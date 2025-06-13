Chemical spill in Dunstable industrial estate - keep windows and doors closed warns fire service

Beds Fire & Rescue

People living in Dunstable are being told to close their windows and doors closed as the fire service deals with a chemical spill in the town.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at Easton Industrial Estate helping other emergency services with the chemical spill.

The service said: “There is a significant amount of activity on and around the site so please avoid the area. We also advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.