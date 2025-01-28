Faulty electrics sparks fire in Luton retail park
Faulty electrics have been blamed for a blaze inside a retail unit in Hatters Way Retail Park, the fire service has said.
Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called about the fire in Chaul End Lane at 1.07pm on Sunday (January 26).
The blaze, which was around 35 metres by 25 metres, was put out by firefighters using hose reels, jets and dry powder.
The fire service concluded that the fire was accidental, but could not provide details on which unit was affected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.