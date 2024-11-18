Fire crews tackle house blaze in Luton that spread to neighbouring home

File photo of a fire engine. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Luton house at the weekend that spread to a neighbouring home.

Crews from Luton, Stopsley and Dunstable used breathing apparatus as they battled the fire in Cranleigh Gardens in the early hours of Saturday morning November 16).

The first floor, loft and roof were ablaze when the firefighters arrived – and the fire had spread to the roof of the house next door.

The cause of the fire is being investiated.