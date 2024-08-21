Firefighter tackle 'large hay bale' blaze between Toddington and Houghton Regis for over 12 hours

The hay bale blaze. Picture: Beds Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have been working throughout the night to control a large hay bale fire between Toddington and Houghton Regis.

Crews from Dunstable, Toddington, Woburn and Luton were called at 9.54pm yesterday (Tuesday) to a large hay bale fire off the B5120, close to the A5 between Houghton Regis and Toddington.

Over 12 hours on the fire is still burning, but Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was “being monitored by crews as it is allowed to burn out in a controlled manner”.

On X, the service added: “The fire and smoke will continue to be visible in the local area.”