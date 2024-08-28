Firefighters extinguish blazing field near Luton - but hay bales will 'continue to smoke into evening'

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:43 BST
The scene. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.The scene. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The scene. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters have extinguished a blazing field near Luton.

A crop fire on Great Bramingham Lane has been put out this afternoon (Wednesday, August 28).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews will remain on site to dampen down and monitor. There are a significant number of hay bales in the field which will continue to smoke into the evening."

More information as we get it.

