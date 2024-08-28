Firefighters extinguish blazing field near Luton - but hay bales will 'continue to smoke into evening'
Firefighters have extinguished a blazing field near Luton.
A crop fire on Great Bramingham Lane has been put out this afternoon (Wednesday, August 28).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews will remain on site to dampen down and monitor. There are a significant number of hay bales in the field which will continue to smoke into the evening."
More information as we get it.
