Firefighters rescue trapped man after lorry and van crash on M1 near Luton

By Jo Robinson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST
A lorry and a van crashed on the M1 near Luton on Tuesday morning (March 4) leaving one man trapped.

Fire crews were called to a collision between Junction 11A and 12 near Chalton at 6.37am.

One passenger was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.30am to a road traffic collision on the northbound M1.

"Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

"One patient, an adult man, was transported to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

