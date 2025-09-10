Firefighters tackle blaze at Luton garage
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a commercial garage in Luton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 9).
Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called Arundel Road at around 1.41am, and spent around two hours tackling the fire.
A commercial garage with two cars inside was alight – with around 20 per cent of it destroyed by fire and the rest damaged by heat and smoke.
Two cars were inside the building at the time.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze and used equipment to cut away and check for hotspots. Surrounding buildings were also checked for fire spread.
The cause of the fire was accidental.